Aurora man killed in far southwest suburban crash

An Aurora man was killed in a crash Sunday morning near far southwest suburban Newark.

A Chevrolet TrailBlazer was heading south on Route 71 north of Hughes Road about 8:50 a.m. and crossed over the center line, crashing head-on into a 2005 Lexus GX 470, according to Illinois State Police.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals, police said. The driver of the Lexus, 49-year-old Robert Hoglund of Aurora, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 18-year-old Marseille woman, was also injured, police said.

The ISP Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation, police said.