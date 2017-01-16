Aurora man shot dead in Melrose Park

A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting that left another person wounded on Sunday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

About 2:40 p.m., a resident called police to report people dealing drugs near 12th Avenue and Winston Drive, according to Melrose Park police.

The responding officers’ investigation “took them to a home” in the 1200 block of Winston, where they found two people shot, police said.

Anthony Scott was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 1200 block of Andover Circle in Aurora.

The other person suffered “a minor gunshot wound to the head,” police said.

Detectives were questioning an unspecified number of “people of interest,” police said on Monday.

“The Melrose Park police have reason to believe this was not a random incident and that there is no immediate threat to the general public,” police said.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.