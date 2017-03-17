Aurora man who stomped on unconscious man’s head gets 12 years

An Aurora man as been convicted of brutally stomping on a man’s head after the man had lost consciousness.

Darnell Wynn, 56, was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He was convicted on Jan. 18 on felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Wynn was with his girlfriend about 9 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2015, near the intersection of Middle Avenue and Cross Street in Aurora when he got in an argument with a man riding by on his bicycle, the state’s attorney’s office said. The argument escalated into a fistfight.

The man fell to the ground and lost consciousness after Wynn punched him a few times, the state’s attorney’s office said. Wynn then punched him 20 more times.

A motorist who saw the altercation stopped his car to yell at Wynn to stop punching the man, and then called 911, the state’s attorney’s office said. Wynn then stood up, walked around for a few seconds and then stomped on the unconscious man’s head 22 times — once with both feet — before leaving.

The man suffered multiple broken facial bones and was hospitalized for several months, the state’s attorney’s office said. He now has permanent scarring, some memory loss and struggles with everyday activities and motor skill impairment.

Under Illinois law, Wynn must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said. He received credit for 540 days served in the Kane County jail.