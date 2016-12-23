Aurora police investigate connection in shootings, crash

Police are looking for information about two shootings and a single-car crash that happened Friday in west suburban Aurora.

Aurora police responded to a home in the 600 block of Spring Street about 3:30 a.m. after a man suffering a gunshot wound broke in and asked a resident to call an ambulance, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Officers discovered that a 19-year-old man, of the 700 block of East Galena Boulevard, had been shot in his home, police said, adding that additional details about the shooting are not yet clear.

Soon after police received a call of a car that had crashed into a multi-unit apartment building and subsequent shots being fired in the 500 block of East New York Street, police said.

They found a 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, had suffered injuries related to the crash, police said. He was the brother of the 19-year-old boy who was shot earlier.

The boy’s car and a building next to the one he crashed into were both struck by gunfire, police said. There was minimal damage to the apartment building, and nobody inside of it was injured.

The two brothers were taken to local hospitals, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Details about the two shootings and car crash, including possible motives and how the incidents are connected, are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.