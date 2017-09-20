Aurora search warrants lead to drug, gun charges

Four people were charged with drug and weapons possession after authorities executed two search warrants three hours apart earlier this month in west suburban Aurora.

The first search happened at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 8 at an apartment in the 200 block of East Galena, according to a statement from Aurora police. Investigators found crack cocaine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in the apartment and on some of the eight people inside.

A resident of the apartment, 59-year-old Roosevelt Williams, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Williams is being held at the Kane County Jail on $215,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Huk O. Banwell, 46, of Aurora; and 37-year-old Tisha Garrison of Peru, Illinois, were each charged with a single count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said. Bond and court information for them was not immediately available.

About three hours after that, officers executed another search warrant in the 800 block of Jackson Street, police said. The search turned up a handgun and ammunition.

Priscilla G. Ortiz, 30, who lives in the home, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, police said. She was ordered held at the Kane County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail and additional charges against her “have not been ruled out.”

Police did not specify whether the two searches were related.