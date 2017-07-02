Aurora woman charged with drug-induced homicide

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with giving a west suburban man a fatal dose of heroin in 2014.

Stevi Myerscough faces one felony count of drug-induced homicide, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 24, 2014, deputies found an unresponsive man in the first block of West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chester Secor, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy found the Oswego resident had died of a heroin overdose.

Detectives learned that an acquaintance, later identified as Myerscough, gave him the fatal dose, according to the sheriff’s office.

Myerscough, an Aurora resident, was charged Jan. 27 and taken into custody Feb. 1 by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office. She remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail.