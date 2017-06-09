Authorities: 19-year-old man found dead in NW suburban cornfield

Northwest suburban authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found in a cornfield Monday evening, more than 1,000 feet away from his abandoned SUV.

After Ryan Hanson, of Woodstock, was reported missing about 6 p.m. Monday, a search found him dead in an unincorporated Woodstock cornfield at 1211 Charles Road, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.

But an autopsy Tuesday found he didn’t have any signs of trauma, and his death wasn’t considered suspicious, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

The search started when the sheriff’s office received the report that Hanson was missing, authorities said. Deputies found his 2003 Honda CR-V in a farm access point.

A canine search later found his body about 1,100 feet away from the SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s and coroner’s offices were still investigating the death Wednesday evening.