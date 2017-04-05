Death of 50-year-old woman under investigation in Hinsdale

The death of a 50-year-old woman is under investigation Thursday night in west suburban Hinsdale, according to police.

At 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a home at 745 Town Place after dispatchers received a 911 call about an unresponsive 50-year-old woman, Hinsdale police said in a statement.

Officers found the woman dead, police said. She was first discovered by a family member, who called authorities.

Investigators were working with the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit, police said.

The identity of the woman was not released Thursday evening pending notification of family, police said.

A spokesman for Hinsdale police said authorities were conducting a death investigation, but did not have more information about the nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death, or who might have seen suspicious activity in the area, was asked to call investigators at (630) 789-7070.