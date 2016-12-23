Authorities ID body found 3 months ago in Little Calumet River

Authorities have identified a body found in the Little Calumet River nearly three months ago in Gary, Indiana, as 64-year-old Johnny Mitchell.

Two fishermen spotted the body the afternoon of Oct. 3 in the water near the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Investigators used DNA samples to identify him as Mitchell, a Gary resident, authorities announced Thursday night.

Autopsy results are pending further tests that will take at least six weeks to complete, a spokesman for the coroner’s office said. Gary police could not immediately be reached for an update on the death investigation.