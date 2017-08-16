Authorities identify man killed in fiery rollover crash on I-80

Authorities have identified the man killed in a fiery rollover crash earlier this month on I-80 in southwest suburban New Lenox.

At 10:51 a.m. on Aug. 6, 18-year-old Hasan A. Asha was driving a vehicle west on I-80 at I-355 when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, struck a fixed object, rolled over into the right ditch and became engulfed in flames, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner’s office.

Asha, who lived in Oak Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy revealed he suffered thermal injuries in the crash.

There was no evidence of any passengers in the vehicle, police said.

The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating.