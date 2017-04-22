Authorities investigate shooting involving Portage police officer

State and county authorities in northwest Indiana are investigating a shooting early Saturday involving a Portage police officer.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop at 1:47 a.m. in the 5300 block of Royal Avenue in Portage, according to Portage police.

“During the encounter initial reports indicate actions by the suspect ultimately led to the officer involved shooting,” police said in a statement.

The Porter County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting with assistance from Indiana State Police, and investigators will remain at the scene of the shooting “for an undetermined amount of time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Portage police declined to comment further and referred all inquiries to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jamie Erow declined to elaborate Saturday afternoon about the person’s condition as a result of the shooting and said further details would not be released until Monday.