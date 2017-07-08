Authorities investigating death of 1-month-old Far South Side boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-month-old boy early Friday in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The baby’s mother found him unresponsive in their home in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue at 2:41 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken by ambulance to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died at 3:36 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s death, according to spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.