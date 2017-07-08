Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old South Deering girl

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old South Deering girl last week.

About 11:15 a.m. June 19, the baby was found unresponsive at her home in the 9600 block of South Commercial, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was revived, but remained hospitalized, authorities said. She died at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn at 8:01 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy Friday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating, according to spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.

Area South detectives are also investigating.