Authorities investigating death of 2-month-old Park Forest girl

Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old Park Forest girl early Monday in the south suburb.

The baby was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in the first block of Hemlock Drive in Park Forest.

An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on her cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the girl’s mother for allegations of neglect, agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The investigation is pending. DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Park Forest police are also investigating, Deputy Chief Christopher Mannino said. He did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances of her death.