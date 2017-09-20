Authorities investigating death of 2-month-old South Side boy

Authorities are investigating the death early Tuesday of a 2-month-old boy in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The baby was discovered unresponsive at 11:08 p.m. Monday in a home in the 6500 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of neglect, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said.

Area Central detectives are also investigating.