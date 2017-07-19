Authorities investigating death of 3-month-old North Lawndale girl

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl Sunday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The toddler was found unresponsive at her home about 7:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died at 8:31 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy Monday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating, agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. DCFS has had no prior involvement with the child.

Area Central detectives are also investigating.