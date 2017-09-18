Authorities investigating death of 3-month-old West Town girl

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl Saturday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

At 4:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive baby in the 700 block of North Elizabeth, according to Chicago Police.

The girl’s mother said she gave the baby prescribed cold medication, but when she later checked on the baby, she wasn’t breathing, police said.

Paramedics performed CPR and the baby was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she died at 5:15 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the girl’s death, according to agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon. That investigation is pending.

Area Central detectives are also investigating.