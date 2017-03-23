Authorities investigating death of 4-month-old Little Village boy

Chicago Police and the state Department of Children and Family Services are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy Wednesday in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

The infant was found unresponsive in a residence in the 2200 block of South California at 3:32 p.m., according to Chicago Police. He lived at a different address in the same neighborhood.

He was taken by a family member to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

DCFS is investigating the boy’s caretaker for an allegation of neglect, spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The agency has not had prior contact with the caretaker or the boy’s family.