Authorities investigating death of 5-month-old Woodlawn boy

Authorities are investigating the Saturday death of a 5-month-old boy from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

At 9:30 p.m. July 28, officers responded to a call of a hospitalized baby with visible signs of trauma at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Police.

The baby was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died at 7:07 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 6100 block of South Eberhart.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s mother and father for allegations of neglect and abuse, spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.

The Area Central Special Victims Unit is also investigating. No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.