Authorities investigating death of 7-month-old West Pullman girl

Authorities are investigating the Thursday morning death of a 7-month-old girl in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Paramedics and officers responded to a call of an unresponsive baby about midnight in the 12300 block of South Yale, according to Chicago Police.

The 7-month-old was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she died at 12:44 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the girl’s mother for allegations of neglect, agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said.

Area South detectives are also investigating.