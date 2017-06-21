Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The toddler was outside with his family about 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy when he suddenly became lethargic, according to Chicago Police.

His mother carried him inside a nearby home and called 911, but when officers arrived at the scene he was unresponsive, police said.

The boy was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he died at 5:19 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

There were no visible signs of trauma and his cause of death was not immediately evident, police said.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s mother for an allegation of abuse, agency spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The woman was previously indicated for neglect in August 2016.

Area North detectives are conducting a death investigation.