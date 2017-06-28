Authorities investigating death of Back of the Yards baby

Chicago Police and DCFS are investigating the death Sunday morning of a baby boy in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a child not breathing at 7:36 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 51st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 7-month-old boy was found unresponsive and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died at 8:18 a.m., police said. An autopsy Monday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s parents for allegations of abuse and neglect, agency spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. DCFS also investigated the family for an unfounded allegation of neglect in April.

Area Central detectives are also investigating.