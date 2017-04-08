Authorities seek suspects in Willowbrook tobacco store burglary

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people who burglarized a tobacco shop last month in unincorporated southwest suburban Willowbrook.

The three suspects used a rock to break the window of the Tobacco Outlet on July 11 near Illinois Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

One of them then climbed through the window and handed a cash register and 130 cartons of Newport cigarettes to two accomplices outside, the sheriff’s office said. They drove away in a gold, four-door 1999 Buick Park Avenue.

The suspects were all described as black men between 20 and 30 years old, according to the sheriff’s office. They are believed to be the same group involved in a similar burglary in Oak Lawn in June. A fourth suspect, a 45 to 55-year-old black man with a white beard or goatee, was also involved in that break-in.

Authorities have released surveillance photos from the Willowbrook break-in and are asking anyone with information to call (630) 407-2400. Anonymous tips can also be sent in by texting the word “SHERIFF” plus the message to 274637.