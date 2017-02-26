Autopsy: Female found dead in Chicago Heights was assaulted

A female found dead with a bloody head and back Wednesday night near a home in south suburban Chicago Heights was beaten to death, an autopsy found.

Police responded about 9:25 p.m. to a 911 caller stating she could hear a woman screaming for help in the 1400 block of Schilling Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago Heights police.

When officers arrived, they found a female lying on the ground near a fence in the back of a home, bleeding from the head and back, police said. Paramedics were not able to revive the female.

The female, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday revealed she died of multiple injuries suffered in an assault and her death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Chicago Heights detectives at (708) 756-6422.