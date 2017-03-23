Autopsy: Inmate overdosed on bus to Stateville

An inmate who was found unresponsive on a transport bus to Stateville Correctional Center last month died of a drug overdose, the coroner’s office announced Wednesday.

Clifford V. Nelson, 49, was being transferred from the Cook County Jail and was found unresponsive on the bus about 9:50 a.m. Feb. 27 at Stateville in Crest Hill, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Autopsy and toxicological reports revealed Nelson died from heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analog overdose, the coroner’s office said. His death was classified as an accident.

At the time, Nelson was being transferred to Illinois Department of Corrections custody from the Cook County Jail on a parole violation, according to IDOC spokeswoman Nicole Wilson.

When the bus arrived, Cook County staff informed IDOC staff that Nelson was unresponsive on the bus, Wilson said. He remained in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m. that day, the coroner’s office said. There were no signs of foul play.

Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cara Smith said at the time that authorities were waiting for full toxicology results, but initial tests were negative for opioids.

In April 2016, Nelson was sentenced by Cook County Judge Ramon Ocasio III to 18 months in prison for a charge of retail theft, court records show. He lived in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.