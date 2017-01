Autopsy: Man died of gunshot wounds in South Holland

A 31-year-old man who was shot died Saturday in south suburban South Holland.

Damien D. Purnell, of the 1300 block of Prince Drive in South Holland was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found Purnell died of gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

South Holland police were not immediately available for additional information.