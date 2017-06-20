Autopsy: Man found dead in West Ridge Nature Preserve drowned

A man who was found dead more than two months ago in the West Ridge Nature Preserve on the North Side drowned, the medical examiner’s office has determined.

A passerby discovered the body floating facedown in the pond in the 5800 block of North Western at 8:05 a.m. on April 16, according to Chicago Police.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Guy Sharp Smith III, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same neighborhood.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on his cause of death, but later determined that he drowned, according to the medical examiner’s office. His manner of death (suicide, homicide or accident) remains undetermined.