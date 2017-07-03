Autopsy: Man killed by being forced to ingest ‘caustic substance’

A 26-year-old man died early Monday after being forced to ingest a “caustic substance” in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

But while the death was ruled a homicide, authorities are not saying what the victim was forced to drink.



Police were called about 3:26 a.m. Monday to the 6500 block of South Bishop, where Darrius Ellis was found outside, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ellis was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy Tuesday showed the cause of death was “complications of forcible administration of a caustic substance,” according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the death a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office would not disclose what it was that Ellis was forced to ingest, and police said it was not immediately apparent at the scene.

No one was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon, police said.