Autopsy: Man who died in Harvey last month was stabbed to death

An autopsy has revealed that a man who died last month in south suburban Harvey was stabbed to death.

Albert Fitts, 41, suffered multiple sharp force injuries Oct. 21 at South Wood and West 148th streets in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Fitts, who lived in the 14100 block of South School Street in Riverdale, was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. Nov. 2 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.

Autopsy results released Friday found he died of complications of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the incident.