Average temperature in Illinois for June just above normal

Gretchen Fashingbauer, 20, left and Molly Tracy, 20, took shade from the summer heat at Grant Park, Chicago, on June 12, 2017. | AP Photo

CHAMPAIGN — Climatologists say the average temperature for June across Illinois was 72.8 degrees — 0.9 degrees above normal.

In the first 14 days of the month, temperatures were about 4 degrees above normal, the Illinois State Water Survey said. But they were about 2 degrees below normal in the final 16 days.

Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel said that gave June a kind of “split personality” when it came to weather.

The same was true when it came to rainfall. In the first two weeks of June, there was just a quarter of an inch of rain on average statewide. In the last two weeks though, there were 3 inches.

The statewide average for rainfall in June was 3.27 inches. That’s 0.9 inches below normal.