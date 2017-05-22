Aviation boss wants Israeli airport agency to assess O’Hare, Midway

The city plans to hire the Israel Airports Authority to do a security assessment of O’Hare and Midway airports, Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans said Monday.

Evans told the City Council’s Aviation Committee that the Israeli agency would not review areas handled by the Transportation Security Administration or Chicago Police, but will focus on facilities, technologies and protocol.

However, at the request of Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Evans agreed not to move forward with the contract until aldermen could review the agency’s economic disclosure statement. Dowell raised a complaint about the city going outside the country to hire contractors, but Evans says her choice knows the “best practices internationally.”

And Ald. Ed Burke noted that the Israel Airports Authority is a private corporation, and must register with the Illinois secretary of state to do business here.

Under the contract, the Israeli agency would be paid $245,000 for the first phase of a two-part study, Evans said. That phase would take about five months, while the price and length of the second phase are undetermined, but it could cost about $550,000, she said.

Given the constant threats in the Middle East, Israel’s airport authority is seen by many as an expert at dealing with terrorist threats. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) was thrilled by the news, calling the agency the “Michael Jordan of airport security.”

One of the things the Israelis will weigh in on is a new name for the airport police force — which isn’t really a police force, Evans again insisted to the committee.

“They are not police. Calling them police causes confusion with the public. We must have clarity,” Evans said, discussing her past decision to order her officers to remove the word “police” from their uniforms.

The audience at the meeting was filled with uniformed airport police officers, and Ald. Derrick Curtis called the name change a slap in the face to “that sea of blue out there.”

Ald. Nick Sposato likewise called it a “bad idea,: but Evans argued there are “serious legal risks in calling people police when they are not.”

Sposato said in this “crazy” world, people “barely respect police.” And, he added, they sure as heck don’t respect security officers.