Award-winning Kankakee Daily Journal reporter Jon Krenek dies

When Jon Krenek had his foot in a cast in 2015, he used the injury to report on how people with disabilities and others who rely on public transportation get around town. | Daily Journal photo

During his 15-year career at the Daily Journal in Kankakee, Jon Krenek investigated cold cases, teen deaths on rural roads, public housing conditions, and the state budget crisis and its effect on schools.

Colleagues called him an MVP.

“When you needed something done, and it was a tricky story and it could go in so many different directions, you handed it to Jon because you knew it would be done judiciously and fairly,” said Dimitrios Kalantzis, the newspaper’s managing editor.

“His skills and talents were on a par with some of the best national reporters,” said Public Narrative President Susy Schultz, his former managing editor.

He viewed journalism as a noble profession that protects the vulnerable, the environment and the taxpayer. “He was ferreting out information that needed to be told to the public,” said his mother, Roberta Krenek.

He also felt it was his duty to help readers with the day-to-day slog of living, like the time he launched himself into the office during a tornado formidable even by the standards of Midwesterners used to twisters. “I walk in,” said Kalantzis, “and there’s Jon sitting at his desk, wearing a ratty T-shirt, ratty jeans, with his weather radio next to him so he can tell people, so he can warn people.”

He recharged himself in the quiet of the Boundary Waters between Minnesota and Canada, where the 6-foot-2 Mr. Krenek portaged 14-foot canoes long distances between rivers and mosquito bites. He loved watching the Northern Lights and frying up fresh walleye.

Every year, he threw a Labor Day party at his century-old Kankakee County farmhouse, said Steve Mazylewski, who grew up in the western suburbs with Mr. Krenek. He had a few acres of land and a pool, and the bash sometimes lasted three days, as relatives and friends arrived with sleeping bags, outdoor tents and side dishes. People called his home Uncle Jon’s Farm, a nod to “Uncle John’s Band,” a song by one of his favorite groups, the Grateful Dead.

Mr. Krenek, 46, died at home last month, seven weeks after he exhibited symptoms of a rare degenerative brain disorder, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, said his fiancee, Angie Jones. They were at the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival when she noticed he had trouble verbalizing a food order. “The words wouldn’t come out,” she said. Two weeks later, he was in the hospital.

He had hoped to retire to Ely, Minnesota, gateway to the Boundary Waters, Jones said. They used to love sitting in his backyard, watching the night sky. Even the movement of bats at twilight was beautiful to them.

Growing up in La Grange Park, he enjoyed playing Jedi knight with a cape his mother made him. He became enchanted by the Boundary Waters while on a trip with a church youth group. “We flew in on pontoon planes to a ranger station in the middle of nowhere,” Mazylewski said. “Our pastor made sure nobody was bringing Walkmans back then, or radios. He wanted us to enjoy what God had created.”

After graduating from Lyons Township High School, Mr. Krenek attended the College of DuPage and earned a degree from Roosevelt University. He wrote for the Daily Herald and the newsletter Inside EPA, based in Arlington, Virginia.

At the Daily Journal, he impressed editors with doggedness and thorough reporting. He “really loved numbers, organization and spreadsheets but he also never lost track of the human side of the story,” Schultz said.

He coordinated a 26-part series on Illinois’ money problems and its effect on students and teachers, she said, winning a 2011 first-place award from the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association.

He won another first-place award from the group for articles on the rural road deaths of Herscher High School teens, Schultz said. The probe showed students were taught about navigating on pavement, but “the majority of the problems in these accidents were occurring on gravel” roads, she said. “He brought to light a real serious problem in the driver’s ed” curriculum.

His probe of a school superintendent’s severance resulted in the newspaper filing a lawsuit to get documents. The Daily Journal won the fight, but rather than accept court costs from the school district, Mr. Krenek came up with the idea of using the money to buy computers and cameras for journalism students, Schultz said.

When he died, the Daily Journal’s publisher singled him out for praise. “Investigative reporting represents at once the most challenging and the most important part of journalism, and we were fortunate to have Jon as our standard-bearer,” Len R. Small said.

He met his fiancee while investigating a cold case, the 2007 double homicide at a Momence Burger King that took the life of Angie Jones’ husband, Paul, a restaurant manager.

Mr. Krenek also is survived by his father, James, and brother, Christopher. Services have been held. His friends hope to scatter some of his ashes in the Boundary Waters.

People sometimes joked the large, hirsute Mr. Krenek resembled Chewbacca from “Star Wars.” He didn’t care. “What I love about ‘Star Wars the most,” he once wrote, “is that it makes being the good guy cool.”