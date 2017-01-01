Baby girl born 31 minutes into new year at Christ Medical Center

Savannah Zwolen was born at 12:31 a.m. on New Year's Day at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. | Advocate Christ Medical Center photo

A baby girl was born just 31 minutes into the new year at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Savannah Zwolen was born at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the southwest suburban hospital. She is the first reported baby born in 2017 in Cook County.

She weighed just 4 pounds and 2 ounces and was 17 inches long at birth, according to the hospital. She was is currently in the NICU because she was born premature.

Savannah joins parents Tomas Zwolen and Paulina Zwolen and a 2-year-old brother. The family lives in Chicago near Midway Airport.