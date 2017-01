Baby girl born nearly 2 hours into 2017 in Downers Grove

A baby girl is the first to be born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in 2017.

Aisha Zahra Khan was born at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, the hospital said. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The girl was born to Sira Bibi of Glendale Heights, the hospital said. Both mom and baby were resting comfortably.