Back of the Yards man charged with 13 business burglaries across city

A South Side man has been charged with burglarizing at least 13 businesses across the city.

Dwayne Johnson, 55, faces 13 felony counts of burglary, according to Chicago Police.

Officers who were aware of an active investigative alert for Johnson arrested him when they saw him get into a maroon vehicle outside his home in the 5100 block of South Winchester at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Johnson had been seen on surveillance video breaking locks of businesses, then going inside to steal cash and valuables, police said.

His crime spree stretched from the Near North Side to the Southwest Side, according to police, but they declined to provide dates, times and addresses of the alleged burglaries.

Johnson was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.