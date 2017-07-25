Bail set at $300K for man accused of shooting at crowd on Thanksgiving

Bail was set at $300,000 on Monday for a west suburban man accused of opening fire at a group of people in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day last year.

About 2 a.m. Nov. 24, 2016, Dion Knight, 30, drove through the parking lot of an apartment complex on Fairway Drive in Naperville and opened fire at a group of people, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

One person was shot in the upper right chest, prosecutors said.

Knight drove away after the shooting, but was taken into custody by Naperville police after an investigation, prosecutors said.

Knight, of Naperville, was charged with aggravated battery with a gun, possession of a firearm by a street gang member and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, prosecutors said. He appeared in bond court Monday where his bond was set at $300,000.

“This was an extremely dangerous act that could have had far worse ramifications and I’m proud of the investigation conducted by our detectives which led to the securing of charges against the suspect involved,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshal said in a statement. “I would also like to thank the State’s Attorney’s Office for their guidance and collaboration as we worked through this case.”

Knight was expected back in court Aug. 21, prosecutors said.