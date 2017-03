Bank of America branch robbed in Naperville

A Bank of America branch was robbed Wednesday morning in west suburban Naperville.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 9:15 am. at 1301 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a tall black man in his late 30s, wearing a black leather coat and sunglasses, Croon said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.