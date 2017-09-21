Bank robbed in Elgin

Surveillance image of the person suspected of robbing a bank Sept. 20 in Elgin. | Elgin police

A bank was robbed Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

The suspect entered the bank about 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue and demanded money, according to a statement from Elgin police. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Further details were not immediately available as police and the FBI investigated, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at (847) 695-4195 or text a tip to 847411 with “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message. Callers can remain anonymous.