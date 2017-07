Bank robbed in Irving Park

A bank was robbed Monday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The U.S. Bank branch at 3515 W. Irving Park Rd. was robbed at 1:50 p.m., according to FBI Special Agent John Althen.

The suspect was described as a black man between 50 and 60 years old wearing tan khakis, Althen said. No weapon was seen.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.