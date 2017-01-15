Bank robbed in Lombard

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a bank Friday in Lombard. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Friday in west suburban Lombard.

The non-takeover robbery happened at the U.S. Bank branch at 45 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Lombard, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s, about 6-foot with a thin build, according to the FBI. He was wearing a flat-billed yellow and black Steelers hat, a brown hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

He did not have a weapon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

A Huntington National Bank branch at 10240 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn was also robbed Friday, according to the FBI. So far in 2017, eight banks have been robbed in the city and suburbs.