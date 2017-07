Bank robbed in Oak Park

A bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Oak Park.

The Community Bank at 1001 Lake St. in Oak Park was robbed at 2:10 p.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a thin, 5-foot-8 black man in his 20s with black dreadlocks, wearing a beige floppy hat and a gray V-neck T-shirt, Croon said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.