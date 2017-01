Bank robbed in Stickney

Someone robbed a bank on Monday in west suburban Stickney.

The non-takeover robbery happened at the TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel store at 7122 W. 40th St., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said about 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing black eyeglasses, a blue jacket and a pink scarf over his face, Croon said.

Additional details were not immediately available.