Bank robbed in Waukegan

Someone robbed a bank on Monday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

About 4:30 p.m., federal investigators responded to the Bank of America Branch at 920 S. Waukegan Road, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

It was described as a non-takeover robbery, Croon said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700.

Almost 30 banks have been robbed in the Chicago area this year, according to FBI data.