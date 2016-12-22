Bank robbed in Waukegan

A man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at the BMO Bank branch located in the 3000 block of Lewis Avenue, according to a statement from the Waukegan police.

The man gave a note to the teller. A gun was not displayed or implied, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s who is tall and thin. He was wearing a reflective traffic vest during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001.

So far in 2016, there have been 187 bank robberies in the Chicago area, according to the FBI. In 2015, there were 144 bank robberies.