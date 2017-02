Bank robbed in Westchester

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Friday evening in west suburban Westchester.

The robbery occurred at 6:48 p.m. at a TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 2128 Mannheim Road, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The robber was described as a 40- to 50-year-old man with a medium build and heavy acne and pitting on his face, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene Friday evening.