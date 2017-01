Bank robbed inside Andersonville Jewel-Osco

Someone robbed a bank inside an Andersonville Jewel-Osco store Monday morning on the North Side.

It happened about 10:15 a.m. at 5516 N. Clark St., according to the FBI. Additional details were not immediately available.

It’s the fifth bank robbery of the year in the Chicago area, FBI statistics show. At least 187 banks were robbed in 2016.