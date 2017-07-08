Bank robbery in Mount Greenwood is city’s 3rd heist of the day

A bank robbery reported Monday afternoon on the Far South Side is the third reported holdup of the day in Chicago.

The latest robbery happened at 1:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 11159 S. Kedzie Ave., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with a fake beard, Croon said. He was armed with a handgun.

Earlier Monday, a person tried to a rob a TCF Bank branch at 4660 W. Irving Park Rd. in the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

And just after 9 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody after robbing an MB Financial Bank branch at 4400 N. Western Ave. in Lincoln Square.