Bank robbery reported at TCF Bank branch in Buena Park

A bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon in the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 4:11 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 4355 N. Sheridan, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-9 white man wearing a long denim shirt, Croon said. FBI agents were on the scene.