Bank robbery reported in LaGrange

A non-takeover bank robbery was reported Monday afternoon in west suburban LaGrange.

About 1:35 p.m., the Bank of America at 1425 W. 47th St. was robbed, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The robber was described as a white male with blonde hair, Croon said. He was wearing all black clothing and blue sunglasses.

FBI agents were on the way to the scene about 3:30 p.m.