Bank robbery reported in Oak Lawn

A bank robbery was reported Thursday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

The robbery happened at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel at 8801 Ridgeland Ave., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, a black male, fled east on 87th in a vehicle, thought to be an SUV, with a female driver, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.